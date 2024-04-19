The most metal tabletop RPG gets new, equally rad action figures

Grimdark tabletop RPG Mork Borg is about to get some equally metal-as-hell action figures.

Developed by Severed Toys and available to back soon via Kickstarter, these gritty collectibles recreate a skeletal monster seen on the Mork Borg rulebook's cover. Actually, there are four versions of this 'Dread Risen' - the standard edition, Blood Drenched, Glow-in-the-Dark, and Cursed (Fully Blacked Out edition).

No matter which one you choose, you'll also get a special zine by Mork Borg's creators, Johan Nohr and Pelle Nilsson. Considering how Mork Borg's a multi-award winner and is held up by some as one of the best tabletop RPGs, that's something to get excited about.

You can take a look at the action figures for yourself below.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Severed Toys) (Image credit: Severed Toys) (Image credit: Severed Toys)

If you back the project within the first 48 hours of it going live, you'll get a freebie as well - an exclusive 'Flanged Mace' accessory for the figure. Other weapons will be available as stretch goals, and you can get upgrades to that zine along with bonus items (such as embroidered patches and miniatures) if certain milestones are reached.

It's cool to see the incredibly atmospheric game brought into the real world, and I was curious about how an action figure-version of its monsters would work. As we mention in our Mork Borg review, it has a memorable design that's incredibly distinct - and thus difficult to translate. Severed Toys seems to have done it, though, which makes the result a pretty decent gift for gamers.

The campaign will be going live soon on Kickstarter, and you can sign up for notifications through its landing page in the meantime.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For recommendations on what you should play next, be sure to check out our guide to the best board games and the best card games.