The Mortuary Assistant is getting a movie adaptation

The Mortuary Assistant has barely been out a month, and it's already getting a movie adaptation.

Publisher DreadXP and Epic Pictures Group reportedly decided to adapt the indie game before its hughly-successful release on August 2, with director Jeremiah Kipp saying the movie will be a "companion piece" to the game.

Though DreadXP head of production, Ted Hentschke, admits that it would be "really hard to reflect mechanics in film, and the replay is more a mechanical device that we utilize in the narrative than a strict narrative device", the director Kipp confirms that they "want to retain the minimalist setting in and around the mortuary, the fascination with the process of embalming, and the nerve-shredding terror of the gameplay".

"The film story is going to focus more on the overall narrative and the themes of the game and weave that five-part story into one," Hentschke added.

"Movies have always been the main inspiration for the style of my games," said the game's sole creator, Brian Clarke (thanks, PC Gamer (opens in new tab)). I'm always trying to create story, dialogue, and moments that feel filmic.

"An opportunity to bring this project full circle is making a dream of mine a reality."

(Image credit: Dread XP)

If you've not come across the Mortuary Assistant yet, it's an in-depth and replayable indie horror with five endings and eleventy gazillion ways to scare the bejesus out of you.

"Cards on the table: The Mortuary Assistant is pretty freakin' scary," we said in our recent feature about the new horror game .

"Created solely by developer Brian Clarke, the game has a rather simple, albeit effective premise – you are a young Mortician named Rebecca who joins the obviously haunted River Fields mortuary, and is dropped in the embalming fluid when it turns out that demons are running rampant and hiding in the corpses. Somebody needs to do something about it, and fast, before the shadowy horrors try to make the jump into – say – the inviting body of a troubled morgue worker."

Though not without its issues, The Mortuary Assistant "nails the atmosphere and moment-to-moment experience so magnificently that I'm willing to forgive a lot from it" and "the electric jolt of seeing a shadow watching from down a hallway, or hearing a rustle of motion by my ear got me every time, and it's restrained enough with the scares for the tension to ratchet up palpably between them".