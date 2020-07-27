"The man who killed Gwen Stacy" joins Hero Initiative pro-fan experiences line-up

Still having a hard time with the death of Gwen Stacy almost 50 years later? Now's your chance to seek closure as the writer responsible - comic book legend Gerry Conway - will meet with five fans on a Zoom meeting as part of the Hero Initiative's latest round of pro-fan live experiences in August.

Conway - who also co-created the Punisher just eight Amazing Spider-Man issues later - will be joined in the new line-up by writers Kelly Sue DeConnick (Captain Marvel) and Matt Fraction (Sex Criminals), appearing together for their second Hero Initiative event.

The new series of events (August 4 -11) will be rounded out by artist Darick Robertson (The Boys), writer/artist Dave Gibbons (Watchmen), and writer/artist Terry Moore (Strangers in Paradise).

All three artists will create an original bust sketch for each attendee of a character of their choosing.

Seats in all five events are limited to between four to five fans. More information can be found at www.heroinitiative.org/merchandise/.

Proceeds from the events go to comic book creators in medical or financial need.

(Image credit: Hero Initiative)

The Hero Initiative's live fan-pro experiences feature comic book creators in Zoom online web conference rooms interacting with fans for question-and-answer sessions, tutorials, and the creation of original art.

"The limited experiences serve the dual purpose of generating much-needed revenue for Hero, while providing fans with face-to-face meetings with their favorite creators at a time when the usual convention circuit is on lockdown due to global pandemic," says a Hero Initiative spokesperson.

Creators and industry professionals who have participated in Hero Initiative live events include Matt Wagner, Ivan Reis, Humbero Ramos, Lew Weeks, Brian Bendis, Nick Bradshaw, Kevin Smith, Agnes Garbowska, Art Adams, Mark Waid, Marv Wolfman, Joëlle Jones, Scott Snyder, Donny Cates, Dan DiDio, Megan Hutchison, Katie Cook, and Chip Zdarsky.

For more information visit www.heroinitiative.org.