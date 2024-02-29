The Mad Thinker plots to break the Avengers and only their butler Jarvis can save the day

Not so long ago the multiversal monsters known as the Ashen Combine launched a devastating attack on Earth. Luckily, the Avengers were on hand and able to defeat the villains, imprisoning them once again in the Impossible City (which, if you haven't been reading the book, is the weird new home of Earth's mightiest heroes). So everything is OK now, right? As Tony Stark glibly puts it in our preview of Avengers #11, which you can read in the gallery below, "the world is safe, bingo bango."

Captain Marvel is unconvinced, however. As she points out, they are not jailors and many innocent lives are still at stake. Meanwhile, the Mad Thinker schemes about how he is going to "break the Avengers." Luckily, it seems like help is on hand in the form of the issue's unlikely cover star: Edwin Jarvis!

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Jarvis has a long and rich history in the Marvel comics having been with the Avengers since the very beginning. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby back in 1964's Tales of Suspense #59, he was a member of the Royal Air Force before he moved to the USA. As butler to the Avengers he has often found himself embroiled in the chaos that surrounds the superteam. At various times he's argued with Wolverine, been replaced by a Skrull, and dated Aunt May - or rather, he thought he did. In fact, she was also later revealed to be a Skrull imposter.

Check out Stuart Immonen's cover for the issue.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel's official synopsis for the new issue reads:

"The Avengers watch over the planet from their orbital super-fortress, the Impossible City. But a headquarters is not necessarily a home, and on new territory, the Avengers are vulnerable – which calls for one of their oldest allies to come to their aid! ENTER: EDWIN JARVIS!"

The Avengers #11 is written by Jed MacKay and drawn by Ivan Fiorelli, with colors by Federico Blee, and letters by Cory Petit. It's published by Marvel Comics on March 6.

You can bet that some of the current line up make our pick of the best Avengers members of all time.