Visit Middle-earth with these exclusive new images from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power blew the roof off Hall H at Comic-Con 2022, and if that's whet your appetite for more, the show is now on the cover of Total Film magazine (opens in new tab)'s new issue, which features a full deep-dive with the showrunners, director JA Bayona and the extended cast.

The epic TV series is coming to Prime Video in September, and while there will be familiar faces including a younger Galadriel and Elrond, and the score will feature a theme by Howard Shore alongside the new material created by Bear McCreary, the show will venture into uncharted territory in terms of the aspects of Tolkien's world yet seen on screen.

Set in the time before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy, it explore's the 'Second Age' of Middle-earth, inspired by the books' appendices. J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are acting as showrunners, and this first series is only the beginning: we're at the starting point of a five-season journey.

Above and below, you can get an exclusive glimpse at the new world of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power from the new issue of Total Film magazine (opens in new tab), featuring Elves, Dwarves, Orcs, and Morfydd Clark's Galadriel getting battle-ready in a behind-the-scenes shot. Check them out:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power launches on Prime Video on September 2022, and the new issue of Total Film (opens in new tab) has you covered with the full story on the epic undertaking, said to be the most expensive TV production in history. It leads a wave of huge-scale shows that also feature in TF's TV Special, including She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Andor, The Sandman, House of the Dragon and more.

The new issue hits shelves on Tuesday, July 26, and there will be more glimpses at what to expect breaking on GamesRadar shortly.

