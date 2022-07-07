The Lord of the Rings Gollum gets stealth-focused gameplay trailer

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has a new gameplay trailer that shows the titular hobbit sneaking his way through a variety of treacherous environments, but we still haven't seen what combat will look like.

More on that point: will there even be combat? Developer Daedalic Entertainment has said that "while Gollum might not be a fighter, it is not unlike him to assassinate a careless enemy when the chance presents itself – or dispose of them in more creative and villainous ways," but that's pretty vague. Most stealth games have assassinations, but how does he do it? We've seen him use a big rock to his deadly advantage in a cinematic, but we haven't seen any combat-oriented gameplay yet. Regardless, it sounds like there will be a few methods of disposal befitting of the dangerously crafty Gollum.

Also, what happens when you're spotted while sneaking around? Does it automatically put you back at the beginning of the mission or do you have a chance to fight back or run away? It's questions like these I'm eager to see answered ahead of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum's September 2 release date.

Regardless, today's trailer shows Gollum sneaking through tall grass, up high walls, and across ledges, and throwing something to distract an orc so he can sneak by. It also shows off some new environments and a few brief glimpses of other key characters. Oh, and there's plenty of Gollum talking, which will never not sound weird voiced by anyone other than Andy Serkis.

While we wait in the bushes for Gollum, here are the best stealth games to play right now.