Popular

"The Lodger" Preview

By

None

SFX ’s patented spoiler-free preview of the next episode of Doctor Who

  1. The first line is very funny
  2. A guest character from last week’s episode shows up a few times
  3. There’s the first gay allusion this series (sort of)
  4. The Doctor has more interesting adventures with food and drink
  5. Matt Smith fans will be freeze-framing one particular revealing moment
  6. A can of beer is opened at an important moment
  7. The Doctor commits an act of physical violence, sort of…
  8. A certain face shows up for the fourth time this series; another for a third; and others for a second time
  9. There’s lots of witty dialogue
  10. A regal couple put in an appearance
  11. Amy discovers something
  12. One of the most uttered phrases of series five comes up again
  13. It’s the most unusual ever episode of Doctor Who Confidential!
  14. It’s back
  15. Someone says the G-word
  16. There’s a monster’s hand in a drawer
  17. The psychic paper serves several purposes
  18. It’s rather a sweet love story and James Corden is actually quite likeable
  19. Someone says, “I love you”
  20. The Doctor is helped by some feline intuition

Have you entered our exclusive Doctor Who competition with a unique and exciting prize?

See comments