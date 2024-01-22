First look at season 3 of former Netflix #1 show The Lincoln Lawyer teases surprise return

By Bradley Russell
published

Neve Campbell is back - but not for long

The Lincoln Lawyer
(Image credit: Netflix)

The first look at The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 has been unveiled and, surprise, Neve Campbell’s Maggie is back for a brief stopover.

The images come courtesy of Deadline and show Campbell’s lawyer getting cozy with ex-husband Mickey (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo).

See more

The Lincoln Lawyer

(Image credit: Netflix)

What gives? The last time we saw Maggie in The Lincoln Lawyer, she was ready to head to San Diego to take up a new position in the DA’s office. As it turns out, the third season will kick off with a flashback scene. 

"We decided that a fun (and poignant) way to come into the season would be via a flashback sequence that gave us some insight into how Mickey Haller became Mickey Haller — not just the brilliant criminal defense lawyer, but the husband, the father, and the man that he would come to be," showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez told Netflix.

The Lincoln Lawyer, which knocked The Witcher season 3 off the Netflix top spot as the most-viewed show in July 2023, sees the unconventional Mickey run a law practice from his Lincoln – hence the name

With his friend Glory – AKA Giselle – dead, The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 will centre on the aftermath of the traumatic event and Mickey’s attempts to resolve it.

"It’s going to be the toughest case he’s ever had, both professionally and personally," executive producer Ross Fineman told Netflix’s Tudum last year. "This was his friend, someone he cared about, and he needs to know what happened to her. And there’s a nagging sense that he might have been responsible in some way."

The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 is currently filming. For more, check out the best shows on Netflix.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.