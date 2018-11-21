The latest Monster Hunter movie photo looks much more authentic

Image via IGN

Monster Hunter fans started to worry about the series' upcoming movie adaptation after lead actress Milla Jovovich - who you may know from the Resident Evil movies - shared some curious set photos on Instagram which looked more like a modern military shooter than a Monster Hunter game. So the movie's latest photo (via IGN ) comes as a relief, as it looks much more authentic and will hopefully calm some disgruntled fans.

The photo features Jovovich as original character Natalie Artemis, and actor Tony Jaa (who's starred in Furious 7 and several martial arts movies like Ong Bak) as the aptly named Hunter. Both are done up in gear taken straight from Monster Hunter: World , with Jovovich sporting what seems like a mix of Odogaron, Alloy, and Hunter armor with a pair of dual blades that look to be from the ore tree. Jaa, meanwhile, is styled after the Field Leader from World, and is wielding the Giant Jawblade greatsword and the Great Hunter's bow, with what appears to be a bone sword on his back. Dual-wielding would be one thing, but where'd you get that hybrid loadout, mate?

Speaking with IGN, director Paul W.S. Anderson described Jovovich as "the audience's avatar," so her armor is meant to represent the mixed sets Monster Hunter players routinely craft in their pursuit of the best stats and armor skills. Anderson also discussed some of the areas in the movie, including the Wildspire Waste-inspired desert in the new photo; the film will also feature rocky landscapes, lush jungles, and ancient ruins.

How does the movie compare? (Image credit: Capcom)

Production house Screen Gems also released the official plot synopsis. Here's the full blurb:

"Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her loyal soldiers are transported from our world to the new world, the unflappable lieutenant receives the shock of her life. In her desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers and unstoppable, revolting attacks, Artemis will team up with a mysterious man who has found a way to fight back."

Personally, all I want from the Monster Hunter movie is to see people smack cool CG monsters with oversized weapons, optionally while delivering cheesy B-movie one-liners. If it at least has that, I'll be happy. I'd also love to see the Guildmarm from Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate make an appearance, and I'd still be down for a more conventional story about an up-and-coming hunter climbing the hunting guild ladder, but you can't have everything in life.