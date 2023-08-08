﻿The latest issue of Retro Gamer Celebrates Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Issue 249 of Retro Gamer looks at the creation of Sonic The Hedgehog 3 and its Lock-On cartridge sequel, Sonic & Knuckles. Sonic Team’s Takashi Iizuki recalls the creation of the classic game, why they didn’t use text to explain the game’s story and what it was like witnessing the Lock-On Technology at the time. It’s an essential read for any Sonic fan and we even look at the mythology around Michael Jackson’s music being in the game.

Other highlights of our latest issue include the legacy of System Shock and how Nightdive Studios has remade it for modern gamers, the creation of the hit Mega Drive game Xeno Crisis and why The Lords Of Midnight remains such an iconic game.

We also chat to Ian Stewart about the games of Gremlin Graphics, speak to the studio behind the new Double Dragon game, Rise Of THe Dragons and chat to key developers of the Midnight Club series. Oh and if you ever wanted to know what Retro Gamer’s favourite frogs were, this is the issue you’ll find out.

