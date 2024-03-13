The Last of Us TV show creator says most theories about season 2 are incorrect, and the community is trying to work out what he means

The Last of Us TV show creator Craig Mazin has shared an update on season 2, and it’s left us pretty confused. In a new interview, the co-showrunner said that most of our theories about The Last of Us season 2 aren’t right.

"I’ve been monitoring things on the internet a little bit, people are very clever, they like to see where we’re shooting and then they have all these brilliant theories about what it means," he said on the Scriptnotes podcast. "I wish I could put my arm around each one of them and say, ‘No.’ Most of the theories are incorrect, some of them are halfways correct, some of the conjecture is like 28% correct. But I do enjoy it all, I like the interest, it's fun."

Mazin’s comments have left us a bit stumped as unless the show is going to deviate massively from the game, we have a pretty clear idea of where it’s going in season 2. And it seems we’re not alone as, reacting to the statements, The Last of Us community has been trying to decode what he means.

"Who needs theories when we already know what happens in the game?" tweeted one, while another added: "Huh? Acting like nobody knows what's gonna happen." A third wrote: "I guess he's saying it for those who don't know...But yes, they are a bit strange statements."

Posting on Reddit, some others think they might have worked out what theories he has issues with. "I bet he’s talking about all the structural theories," wrote one. "People thinking they’re gonna completely reorder the narrative compared to the game." That certainly seems plausible, especially given the interest in different set pictures so far.

Mazin also confirmed that he’s directing the opening episode of season 2, just as he did the first episode of season 1. "We still have a few days outstanding that we need to do in a different location," he shared. "I'm mostly done with my directing stuff, and very happily enjoying watching the second episode being done from the more traditional showrunner point of view, which is nice."

