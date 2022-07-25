The Last of Us Part 1’s Neil Druckmann shoots down Fortnite collaboration rumors

Ellie won’t be fighting Darth Vader just yet

The Last of Us Part 1
The Last of Us co-director Neil Druckmann loves him some Fortnite, but there isn’t a planned collaboration with the battle royale (opens in new tab) game just yet.

Over the past weekend, a rumor did the rounds that Fortnite could collaborate with The Last of Us to commemorate the forthcoming release of the original’s remake in early September. However, original game co-director Neil Druckmann has now poured water on that idea.

As per the tweet above, Fortnite won’t be hosting a collaboration with The Last of Us Part 1 for the remake’s release. Druckmann states that he loves playing Fortnite, though, so despite being a big fan of the battle royale game, the rumor that was going around recently is unfortunately false.

The rumor originates from the Xbox Era podcast. As Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey (opens in new tab) chronicled on Twitter, podcast host Nick Baker shared that he heard leading duo Joel and Ellie from The Last of Us Part 1 would join Fortnite in September for the remake’s launch. It’s this rumor that Druckmann has since shot down. 

The rumor gained initial traction as Naughty Dog characters have previously crossed over into Fortnite. Earlier this year, Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan from the Uncharted series made their way into Epic’s game, arriving in the form of several in-game character skins and a complete treasure hunt. This collaboration was timed with the Uncharted movie's release, however, not with any games from Naughty Dog.

