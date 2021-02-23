The Last of Us fan edits Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey into in-game cutscenes

A deep fake has swapped Joel and Ellie’s faces in The Last of Us’ cutscenes with the actors who will play them in the upcoming TV show.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey who were recently confirmed to be starring in the upcoming HBO The Last Of Us TV show , look as though they’d fit right into Naughty Dog’s apocalyptic setting. Some fans have even stated in the comments of the video that they now understand why the two actors were cast in the first place.

Fans had begun speculating what the pair would look like in these roles, pretty much straight after the news first broke. One Reddit user even shared a mock-up design of Pascal as Joel to r/thelastofus subreddit, as well as one Twitter user @artbychen_ who illustrated a cutscene with the two actors in their respective roles.

to be continued.... leave a like if you want more ;)I am gonna paint some scenes from the game to envision how the show could look like with the actors :D@Naughty_Dog @Neil_Druckmann @PedroPascal1 @BellaRamsey @HBO #TheLastofUs #TheLastofUsPartII #artistsontwitter pic.twitter.com/GyfnHgGIy9February 22, 2021 See more

The creator of The Last of Us ‘deepfake’ video stryder HD has also created several other videos using the same face-replacement technology, including placing Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown in Star Wars , Willem Dafoe as The Joker , and even Arnold Schwarzenegger as Buddy the Elf .

It seems as though most fans have an idea of how they’d like Pascal and Ramsey to look as the titular protagonists. We’ll have to keep patiently waiting for that first trailer to release to see if the crew decided to go for the pair’s iconic looks though.

For those of you who are as excited as we are for the series to premiere, we have some potentially bad news. News recently broke that The Last of Us series’ showrunner Craig Mazin has extended his deal with HBO for a further 3 years, which means the series may be a way off from release yet.