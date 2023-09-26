The Last of Us devs aren't revealing any game or TV show updates during the 10-year anniversary stream, so don't get your hopes up

It's September 26, also known as The Last of Us Day, a day when Naughty Dog celebrates its groundbreaking post-apocalyptic series and the community that supports it.

This year is an extra special one, too, as it marks ten years since the first game's launch. But if you think that might mean the developer is planning some juicy updates about the next game in the series or the TV show, then prepare to be a tad disappointed.

To mark the occasion, Naughty Dog is hosting a live stream dedicated to all things The Last of Us. Ahead of its airing, the studio has posted a tweet seemingly meant to temper fans' expectations. "We're celebrating with a #TLOUDay stream tomorrow at 9am PT featuring announcements focused on art, merch, and more," the tweet reads. "While we're honoring the series' 10-year legacy, we will not be discussing any future game or TV show projects."

The Last of Us Day is nearly upon us!We're celebrating with a #TLOUDay stream tomorrow at 9am PT featuring announcements focused on art, merch, and more. While we're honoring the series' 10-year legacy, we will not be discussing any future game or TV show projects.September 25, 2023 See more

That means we'll get no new details on the long-awaited The Last of Us multiplayer project. Back in May, the developer announced its decision to delay the game "to give it more time" while also reassuring fans that it's "incredibly proud" of the work done on it so far.

As for the Last of Us TV show, earlier this month, a showrunner confirmed that work on the second season will commence as soon as the writers' strikes come to an end. Currently, season 2 is targeting a 2025 release.

If you want to join in The Last of Us' 10-year celebration, the stream kicks off at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST, and while there won't be any major announcements, you could see some cool Last of Us-themed merch like statues or clothing, along with some impressive artwork created by fans.

