The Last of Us 2 Remastered's roguelike mode has horrible mods like 'Molotov Rain'

The Last of Us 2 Remastered's new roguelike mode can whip out some pretty harsh mods, including 'Molotov Rain.'

Earlier this week, Naughty Dog revealed that mods in the re-release can get "pretty wild." In the tweet below, the developer shows off 'Molotov Rain' in The Last of Us 2 Remastered's No Return mode where - you guessed it - Molotov Cocktails literally rain from the sky.

The mods in #TLOU2Remastered's roguelike mode #NoReturn can get pretty wild. Take Molotov Rain, for instance. 🔥🌧️Pre-order The Last of Us Part II Remastered, available January 19: https://t.co/ZRyttmjik3 pic.twitter.com/zNsXOSHKNeJanuary 15, 2024 See more

Poor old Ellie doesn't look like she's having a great time in the clip above. The thought of a Molotov Cocktail landing smack bang on your head partway through a tough roguelike mode, what with The Last of Us 2's already-punishing combat, makes for a fearful combination.

Hopefully there'll at least be some indication as to where a Molotov Cocktail is going to come crashing down in No Return when the modifier is active. It's hard to imagine anything worse than having ploughed your way through tough enemies only to have a lone Molotov Cocktail send you packing to an early grave.

It sounds like there'll be plenty of other horrifying and perplexing mods on show in No Return, when The Last of Us 2 Remastered launches later this week on January 19. Naughty Dog isn't letting slip what some of these might be right now, but if they're anything like Molotov Rain, we could be in for a miserable time.

