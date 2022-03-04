The Last of Us 2 fan discovers that Abby holds the women's bench press record in the WLF gym

A The Last of Us 2 fan has found some out-of-bounds hidden details in the game, including the fact Abby holds the women's bench press record in the W.L.F gym.

YouTuber and secret-detail-finder Speclizer , has shared another The Last of Us 2 hidden details video and revealed the W.L.F headquarters gym leaderboard - on which Abby sits at the top of the table for women's bench press with a seriously impressive 205lbs record.

Those who have played The Last of Us 2 will not be surprised at this record considering Abby continuously showcases her strength throughout Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic game.

This is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of hidden out-of-bounds details Speclizer has shared in their latest video. Some of the other interesting things found include the fact one of the car’s speedometers actually works, and that if you blow up the arcade machines you can expose its components.

It’s amazing how even after almost two years since The Last of Us 2 was released, fans are still finding the tiniest of details within the game. Speclizer also recently shared a fellow The Last of Us 2 fan’s discovery of potential multiplayer armor for Ellie buried deep in the game’s code.

We haven’t heard much in terms of new The Last of Us 2 content from director Neil Druckmann or anyone else at Naughty Dog in a while, but what we do know is that the team is currently working on three mystery projects.