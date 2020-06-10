The Last of Us 2 dev apologies for not crediting Ellie's cover of "True Faith"

The latest trailer for The Last of Us 2 was inspired by an artist who covered New Order's "True Faith" back in 2011, Neil Druckmann has just confirmed on Twitter. Check out the trailer here .

Ellie's rendition of “True Faith” was inspired by Lotte Kestner's haunting cover of the song. Due to an oversight on our end, she wasn't credited as intended. Our deep apologies -- we are rectifying this ASAP. We hope that @lottekestner receives the recognition she deserves.June 10, 2020

The Last of Us Part 2 Extended Commercial begins with Ellie strumming an acoustic guitar and singing a cover of New Order's "True Faith." Her voice continues to ring out through the rest of the trailer, which quickly gets more violent.

According to Polygon , indie artist Lotte Kestner (real name Anna-Lynne Williams) tweeted at Naughty Dog and Druckmann after the trailer debuted on June 3."Hey, are you aware that the 'True Faith' cover you put in your Last of Us 2 trailer is a replica of my cover that came out 10 years ago?” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “I wrote original parts not in the original song that are copied exactly by whoever covered it. I am heartbroken."

Lotte Kestner is now credited in the YouTube video for the trailer, which includes a link to the cover on Bandcamp . The artist has tweeted out gratitude and support for Druckmann's apology and the subsequent credit.

The theme of Ellie playing guitar has been a thing since the first reveal trailer debuted in 2016. In that trailer Ellie sings "Through the Valley" by Shawn James & The Shapeshifters. Interestingly enough, the artist is not credited in the description of the official PlayStation YouTube account, but he was aware of Naughty Dog's licensing and Druckmann himself tweeted out support shortly after the reveal trailer debuted.

The Last of Us 2 debuts on June 16 on PS4.