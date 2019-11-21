The Last of Us 2 official concept art reveals Ellie's pet dog

Naughty Dog took to twitter to reveal new concept art for The Last of Us 2 , and it looks like Ellie's got a dog. The four different images do well to showcase The Last of Us series' grimly hopeful tone, revealing three distinct outdoor scenes and one with Ellie reading a map, rifle in-tow, next to what appears to be an injured dog.

We're thrilled to announce our partnership with @cookbeck to release a series of gallery-quality prints of concept art from The Last of Us Part II, available now in limited editions! See them here: https://t.co/Sm153IcVm2 pic.twitter.com/nuIPCrDrpUNovember 21, 2019

The concept art is in collaboration with Cook and Becker , an art gallery specializing in limited edition video game prints. The gorgeous gallery-quality giclee prints are available for a limited time, framed or unframed, for prices between $95 (about £73) and $410 (about £317).

'Seattle Arrival' depicts Ellie on horseback with a view of Seattle's skyline and an abandoned field of dilapidated buildings and broken down cars before her; 'Powerlines' shows Ellie and Joel on horseback among interconnected power lines at dusk; 'Hunting in the Woods' has Ellie aiming her rifle at an unseen target aside a rainy, forested street; and 'Ellie and Dog' is rather self-explanatory.

If you're like me and need to have them all, you're going to want to act quick. These are limited edition prints that Cook and Becker say won't be available again. Further, if you want the option to choose your edition number, you have less than 24 hours to do so.