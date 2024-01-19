New Netflix movie praised for its "impressive worldbuilding" and "powerful" performances is now streaming

After a brief stint in cinemas, new Netflix movie The Kitchen is now available to stream. The film marks Daniel Kaluuya's directorial debut, with the actor co-directing with filmmaker and architect Kibwe Tavares.

Kane Robinson (better known as UK rapper Kano) stars as Izi, who lives in a dystopian version of London where social housing no longer exists and people live in slum-like high rises – one of which is the Kitchen. He strikes up a friendship with troubled teen Benji (Jedaiah Bannerman), who's recently lost his mother, and the two must decide how to navigate the world and their future.

The movie has a score of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising the film's performances and worldbuilding. In Total Film's review , Neil Smith describes The Kitchen as "a startling vision of the future that’s troublingly close to our present, with an affecting human story at its core."

Meanwhile, Leila Latif writes for IGN , "With a powerful lead performance from Kane Robinson, a striking aesthetic and witty dialogue, the 98-minute runtime zips by with aplomb and its ending packs an almighty punch."

According to Rolling Stone 's Jack Francis, "While it runs you through the gamut of emotions, you’ll end up full of warmth while also unmistakably concerned. It will also leave you pondering one other question: Is there anything Daniel Kaluuya can’t do?"

"Kaluuya and Tavares aren’t interested in sentimentality," agrees Observer 's Emily Zemler.

"Instead, the film serves as a haunting 'what if' scenario, offering viewers a glimpse of a possible future."

