The Guardians of the Galaxy take their last flight before the 'New Age of Space' in #12 preview

Just as writer Al Ewing and artist Juann Cabal's Guardians of the Galaxy are about to embark on Marvel's 'New Age of Space' (including an upcoming clash with Ewing's other title S.W.O.R.D. in June), Marvel has released a preview of Guardians of the Galaxy #12, which brings a close to the current Guardians status quo.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"END OF AN ERA! Since day one, the Guardians of the Galaxy has been a rag tag group of mercenaries, survivors, and oddballs surviving by the skin of their teeth," reads Marvel's description for Guardians of the Galaxy #12. "Will it finally be their undoing? Liftoff in ONE..."

Here's the gallery of interior pages:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Starting in May's Guardians #13, the team will take a whole new direction, focusing on becoming the galaxy's premiere super-heroes, with a somewhat surprising expanded roster.

That's part of the aforementioned 'New Age of Space,' a concept spearheaded by Ewing meant to revitalize and expand Marvel's current cosmic wing. Alongside Guardians, the 'New Age of Space' includes sister title S.W.O.R.D., which focuses on the newly rebuilt mutant space agency.

As previously mentioned, June will bring the first crossover between the teams of the 'New Age of Space,' with Nova and Magneto specifically facing off in Guardians of the Galaxy #15.

Speaking of S.W.O.R.D., in June, that title will be part of the X-Men's Hellfire Gala mini event, which encompasses nearly the whole 'Reign of X' X-Men line.

The Hellfire Gala caps off with a one-shot titled Planet-Size X-Men, the title of which and the promised new direction it brings to Marvel's mutants may tie it into the 'New Age of Space' concept as well.

Read more in Marvel's just-released June 2021 solicitations.

Stay on top of everything Marvel's mutants have in store with our listing of all the new X-Men comic book releases through 2021 and beyond.