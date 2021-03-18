Guardians of the Galaxy fight S.W.O.R.D. as Marvel's 'New Age of Space' ramps up in June

Writer Al Ewing has been heralding a so-called 'New Age of Space' for Marvel Comics anchored by his ongoing S.W.O.R.D. and Guardians of the Galaxy titles. Now, in June, the 'New Age of Space' ramps up with a clash between the newly superhero-focused Guardians and the agents of S.W.O.R.D. in Guardians of the Galaxy #15.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The fight between the Guardians and the agents of S.W.O.R.D. seems to come down to a conflict between Magneto and Nova – though exactly what they may be fighting about is unclear at this point.

"GUARDIANS VS. S.W.O.R.D.! In the wake of the Snarkwar and reeling from revelations of their own, the Guardians come face-to-face with the S.W.O.R.D. station crew...including their Quiet Council liaison—Magneto!" reads Marvel's just-released solicitation for Guardians of the Galaxy #15. "And he's not known for friendly chats. It's the Human Rocket versus the Master of Magnetism—and it's winner take all!"

In May, just head of their clash with S.W.O.R.D., the Guardians will undergo a massive line-up change which includes adding a bunch of classic Guardians to the team along with such surprising characters as Doctor Doom to the mix, while also re-focusing the team in a more super-heroic direction including giving them new red and blue uniforms that reflect their nature as a team.

As for S.W.O.R.D., like most of the other titles of Marvel's X-Men line, the mutant space agency's title will be wrapped up in the Hellfire Gala, a kind of mini-event running through most of the X-Men line, centered around a massive Krakoan party where Marvel's mutants will trot out high fashion outfits and the new team of X-Men will be revealed.

Guardians of the Galaxy #15 is due out June 23. Check out all of Marvel's June 2021 solicitations right here.

