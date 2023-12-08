The GTA 6 PC launch probably won't be coming for "a long time," according to a former Red Dead Redemption 2 dev

One former Rockstar developer thinks GTA 6 won't be coming to PC for "a long time."

Earlier this week, we reported on former Rockstar animator Mike York giving his two cents on the debut GTA 6 trailer. York claimed the GTA 6 trailer was actually in-game footage, and it really would look that good on release the year after next in 2025, wowing viewers.

Now, York has claimed GTA 6's PC release is likely quite a way out. "Eventually this game will probably come out for PC, but it's gonna be a long time, right?" said York on his YouTube channel, positing that Rockstar would be "pushing the limits" of consoles like the PS5 with the new game, before turning its attention to PC.

York said that average NPCs who are just "milling around" in the background of a game don't look as good as the background characters in the debut GTA 6 trailer. This, York posits, is evidence of just how good GTA 6 will look on launch, and how far Rockstar is pushing current technology.

Right now, GTA 6 hasn't even been confirmed for a PC launch. Rockstar's new trailer earlier this week only made mention of a PS5 and Xbox Series X launch in 2025, and didn't mention PC whatsoever. That seemed like pretty bad news for the PC crowd, but York's comments could offer some much-needed salvation.

It's also not really surprising that a PC launch for GTA 6 could be behind its console counterparts. After all, GTA 4 and GTA 5 both came to PC years after both games launched on console platforms. Even Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar's latest game, didn't come to PC until over a year after its original console release.

GTA 6 detectives think the trailer is telling Lucia's story in reverse, and I'm starting to believe them.