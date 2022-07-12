Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans' new Netflix movie is being called James Bond meets Fast and Furious

New Netflix movie The Gray Man, which stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, is being compared to James Bond and Fast and Furious in the first reactions to hit the internet. The film, directed by Avengers: Endgame helmers Joe and Anthony Russo, stars Gosling as a CIA operative who comes across some sensitive information. Evans' villainous hitman is then sent to hunt him down. Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton, and Dhanush make up the rest of the cast.

"The Gray Man is two hours of James Bond meets Fast and Furious," says journalist Germain Lussier (opens in new tab). "Super exciting action, massive scale & set pieces, solid, self aware performances, consistent laughs, just a whole lot of fun. Gosling and Evans rule, supporting cast great, it's a little obvious but never boring."

Reporter Joey Morona (opens in new tab) also has high praise for Evans: "IMO #TheGrayMan is gonna get a lot of comparisons to the Bourne franchise, but the action sequences and fight scenes in the @Russo_Brothers' latest are next-level. Plus those movies never had a villain as bat sh-- evil (and funny) as Chris Evans as Lloyd Hansen."

"Netflix's #TheGrayMan is a solid action-thriller (the streamer's best so far), with great performances by Gosling, Evans, and de Armas," says journalist Jeff Ewing (opens in new tab). "The fight choreography and stunt work are excellent, to put it mildly. Overall a winner."

Critic Courtney Howard (opens in new tab) also likes the movie: "@Russo_Brother's #TheGrayMan has unrelenting, well-constructed action sequences. Battle of wits, bullets & brawn. Ryan Gosling & @ChrisEvans share excellent repartee (and sleazebag facial hair!). Ana de Armas is badass & beauty. Dhanush's scenes are ruthless & sharp."

Next Best Picture's Matt Neglia (opens in new tab) says: "THE GRAY MAN is a tactically aggressive, assassin action film by the Russo Brothers. Ryan Gosling brings his usual stoic toughness against Chris Evans' wicked charm. Not as impressive as the Mission: Impossible or John Wick films but still a hefty piece of popcorn entertainment."

But, not everyone is impressed, with journalist Kyle Buchanan (opens in new tab) writing: "THE GRAY MAN is Netflix's emptiest star vehicle yet. If DALL-E simulations cost $200 million this is exactly what they would produce"

You don't have long to wait to experience The Gray Man for yourself – the film hits Netflix this July 22, following a limited theatrical release beginning July 15. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix movies streaming now.