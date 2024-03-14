Ryan Gosling’s new action-comedy just broke an impressive Guinness World Record

The Fall Guy, Ryan Gosling's upcoming action flick, has broken a pretty impressive Guinness World Record.

At a special screening in Los Angeles, Gosling and co-star Emily Blunt presented stunt driver Logan Holladay with the Guinness World Record for most cannon rolls in a car. Per a press release from Universal Studios, a cannon roll involves attaching a cannon-like apparatus beneath a car that shoots toward the ground. As the car reaches its designated speed, the cannon mechanism is triggered and the car is propelled into a series of rolls.

Holladay, Gosling's stunt double, has performed stunts for Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, Nope, and Logan. He completed eight and a half cannon rolls. The record was previously held by stunt performer Adam Kirley who completed seven cannon rolls while filming Casino Royale.

"The cannon roll is a classic stunt and was a must-have for this film," said director David Leitch. And since we were making a movie that honors the work of stunt performers, we didn't just set out to achieve the cannon roll; we set out to break records and make a statement. Logan executed it flawlessly and showcased why he's a standout in the stunt community."

Adapted from the TV show of the same name, which originally aired between 1981 and 1986, The Fall Guy stars Gosling as a retired stuntman who springs back into action when the star of a big studio movie suddenly disappears. The cast includes Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stephanie Hsu, Hannah Waddingham, and Winston Duke.

The Fall Guy hits theaters on May 3.