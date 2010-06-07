The Evolution of Sean Bean

Bean's first foray onto the small screen was in 80s BBC TV play Winter Flight .

Little is known about this one, but it hinted at themes (forbidden passions, military life) that would play a prominent part throughout Bean's career.

As this was set in Cambridgeshire and Bedford, Bean had to use his RADA training to fit in vocally.



Still Sharpe? The military theme was a hint of things to come, but Bean's tough nut character bears none of the hallmarks of his signature role.