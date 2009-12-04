The Evolution Of John Malkovich

The Film: Malkovich’s first film role worthy of note got him an Oscar nod, and its star, Sally Field, won the award for Best Actress.

It told the story of a widow (Field) who tries to keep her farm running after her husband’s death.

The Role: Mr Will was blinded in the first world war, though he manages to help poor old Sally keep her farm.

She really needs the help, too, so it’s jolly nice of him.

The Creepy: His ’30s get up, bow-tie and hairline make him seem a little bit like a clown. A clown with John Malkovich’s voice.

That’s pretty creepy.