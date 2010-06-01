The Evolution Of Idris Elba

During his Hollywood arrival phase, Elba also appeared in other bits and bobs. There was HBO’s Rwandan Genocide movie Sometimes In April. Then there was TV special; Black Men: The Truth.



Most notable of these though was his role in the beeb’s pilot for The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency. Despite ‘just’ playing a guest role, former director Jim O’Hanlon still praised his performance.



“He is not a showy actor” states the helmer. “You see in No 1 Ladies' Detective Agency, he does so much with his eyes, how he looks at people, how he listens to people.”



Cockney? You tell us.