The "dream team" behind one of the best indie games of 2022 is back for a new project

It's been one year since the launch of the widely acclaimed Citizen Sleeper, and the devs behind the hit indie have now announced that they're reuniting for a new project.

"The 'dream team' behind Citizen Sleeper are back together and working on an exciting new project," according to a press release. "Citizen Sleeper’s solo developer, Gareth Damian Martin is teaming up again with narrative indie label Fellow Traveller, as well as the game’s iconic character artist Guillaume Singelin and renowned composer Amos Roddy for an exciting new project to be revealed in the near future."

While we don't have any concrete details on what form this new game will take just yet, you might be able to glean a few ideas from the teaser image attached to a tweet from Martin.

Citizen Sleeper Anniversary Week Announcement 001: | The team is back.| Me, @guinoir and @ToyxTree are working together again on a new project.| FULL REVEAL SOON 👀 pic.twitter.com/qF78p49yfuMay 1, 2023 See more

If you haven't played it, Citizen Sleeper is a narrative game largely driven by dice rolls, which you spend to determine your actions aboard a space station dealing with the fallout of galactic capitalism. We have a longer feature on why you should try Citizen Sleeper if you want more details, but the game's accolades speak for themselves: it's been nominated for honors with BAFTA, the IGF, and The Game Awards, and was one of our own picks for the best games of 2022.

Citizen Sleeper recently debuted on PS5 and PS4 alongside the launch of its third and final free DLC episode. The game is also available on PC, Switch, and Xbox consoles, as well as Xbox Game Pass.

