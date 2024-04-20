The $8 Palestinian Relief Bundle includes 370 games, comic books, and TTRPGs normally worth over $1,600

Independent creatives have joined together to form The Palestinian Relief Bundle - which gives you over 300 video games, tabletop games, soundtracks, and comic books for just $8 - to raise funds for the Palestine Children's Relief Fund charity.

Highlights from the bundle include A Short Hike, which is a mini-open-world that gives you Breath of the Wild's free reign in the chillest polygonal island you've ever been to. Your only goal is to get to the top, otherwise, you can dig for coins, fish, race other islanders, and explore at your other leisure.

The bundle also features whimsical musical adventure Wandersong, the excellent fantasy mug-brewing sim Coffee Talk, old-school textured horror Fatum Betula, and the retro Zelda-indebted Anodyne, alongside a slew of other goodies available for $8 on Itch.io - although you can donate more if you like - as long as you nab it in the next eight days.

"Palestinians are being persecuted from their homes in an ongoing genocide," the bundle's description reads. "Due to the armed actions of Israel, they lack access to essentials such as food, water, electricity, and medical care." All proceeds are going to the Palestine Children's Relief which describes itself as "the primary humanitarian organization in Palestine, delivering crucial and life-saving medical relief where it is needed most."

The Games For Gaza Bundle previously raised over $360,000 for displaced and injured people last October, but sadly, violence in the region has only escalated since then, meaning bundles like these are still needed. Regardless, it's a cheap way to expand your back catalog while supporting a good cause.

Nier Automata creator Yoko Taro also spoke out against the crises in Gaza and Ukraine.