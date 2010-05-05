The cutest collection of game characters you'll see today

Unless you work in a kitten factory, then I seriously doubt you're going to see anything that's more awwwwwwdorable than these 'Capcubes' today. As you can see, they are a selection of Capcom game characters made cute and cubey. Feel the happy glow of the cuteness:



Above: If this was a game I would absolutely definitely pre-order it and queue up for the midnight launch

They were created by Daniel Nilsen, an artist at Headstrong Games as a 'thank you' to Capcom for, well, all their great games. If you can name all the characters, give yourself +10 Kudos points. If you can't, but want to know, you canfind the answers here.

Spotted on the always awesomeCapcom blog.

