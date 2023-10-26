First The Crown season 6 trailer offers up Diana, dread, and a dying dynasty

The first trailer for The Crown season 6, part 1 has arrived – and we're already emotionally devastated.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, we see a distraught Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) grapple with both her failing marriage and relentless paparazzi. One moment in particular foreshadows her tragic death, reading a handwritten note that says, "Paris next week?" Diana succumbed to her injuries on August 31, 1997, following a car crash that occurred in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris.

The upcoming final season of the show will chart Queen Elizabeth II's life between 1997 and 2005, focusing on Diana's passing and relationship with Dodi Fayed, King Charles II and Camilla's wedding, Tony Blair's time as Prime Minister, and Prince William's budding romance with Kate Middleton.

The cast includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II; Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh; Dominic West as Charles, Prince of Wales; Olivia Williams as Camilla; Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed; Rufus Kampa as Prince William (part 1); Ed McVey as Prince William (part 2); Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton; Fflyn Edwards as Prince Harry (part 1); Luther Ford as teenage Prince Harry (part 2); Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret; Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne; Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair; and Salim Daw as Mohamed al-Fayed.

The Crown season 6, part 1 is set to hit Netflix on November 16, with the first four episodes in tow. Part 2, consisting of episodes 5 through 10, will drop on December 14. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2023 and beyond, or, check out our list of the best Netflix TV shows to stream right now.