Call of Duty: Vanguard
The Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies trailer has leaked ahead of its official reveal later today.

Twitter user Joshua Duran appears to have been one of the first to spot the trailer, after it was served to them as an advert ahead of another video. While the quality of the screen recording isn't great, the trailer appears to play in its entirety.

From what we can see in the video, Vanguard's take on Zombies doesn't differ from the central themes of the rest of Call of Duty's dalliances with the undead - some imposing WW2-era German imagery coupled with plenty of occult-styles twists on the traditional FPS experience. Above all that is a spooky narrator, making grand claims about armies of the dead.

After that initial scene-setting - which sees players making use of some of their own undead tools to help level the playing field - the action kicks up a notch, with some extremely thematic Billie Eilish music to accompany things.

Vanguard's Zombies mode arrives with the rest of the game on November 5, but the mode is supposed to get a reveal later today, October 14. Whether this trailer is the extent of that reveal or there'll be more detail to come remains to be seen, but the official Call of Duty Twitter account has told players to expect a "sinister twist" to the fan favourite mode. The reveal is currently scheduled for 08:00 PT/11:00 ET/16:00 BST, so you won't have to wait long to find out more.

