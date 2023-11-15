The Big Bang Theory's hugely popular spin-off is officially ending, but we’re still hoping for some big cameos

The Big Bang Theory prequel series Young Sheldon is officially coming to an end with its seventh season. Its special hour-long finale episode will air on CBS in May, as the beloved series wraps up its remaining storylines.

The show stars Iain Armitage as a young Sheldon Cooper – played in the main series by Jim Parsons – as he grows up in Texas. A child prodigy, audiences follow him as he navigates fitting in with a family very different from him and usually being the smartest person in the room. Parsons narrates the show, which has been a ratings hit for CBS and is much beloved by fans of the sitcom.

"As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, Young Sheldon proved lightning can strike twice," said CBS Entertainment head Amy Reisenbach via The Hollywood Reporter. "It set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen and brought characters to life with unique heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start."

We’re holding out hope for some big cameos as the spin-off comes to an end and the show looks forward to The Big Bang Theory. Of course, Parsons narrates the series, and there have been some voiceover cameos from Amy star Mayim Bialik, Howard actor Simon Helberg, and Penny star Kaley Cuoco. So there is some potential there, and the executive producers haven’t ruled out the possibility in the past.

Steve Holland said in Jessica Radloff's book, 'The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story Of The Epic Hit Series' that he would "never say never". "It would be exciting," he said. "I would love to be around them all again, but I don’t want to take anything away from the magnificent cast of Young Sheldon by leaning on the Big Bang cast. That show and those actors have earned their mark, and while it would be a very fun nostalgia play, I don’t think it would be fair to them or the show."

