The best RTS units of all time

Alright, so this may not be an objective list of the best RTS units ever, but that’s a “who would win in a fight, Superman or Will Smith if Will Smith’s ability to make cheesy movie tie-in songs translated to physical strength,” kind of argument. These are, however,some of thepersonal favorites of our editors. Let’s reminisce!

Warcraft II: Tides of Darkness

Death Knight

Loved by: Brett Elston

When your faction choice is between bland ol’ humans or bloodthirsty creatures of the night, you’d better believe I'm siding with the latter. Instead of pale skinned, faux British imperialists,I want bone-cracking dragons or, in this case, a rotting corpse animated with black magic. From the moment you hear them yell “I’m aliiiiiive” to their first blast of Death and Decay against a wave of invading humans, the Death Knights project fear and panic into all who oppose you.

The aforementioned Death and Decay was a brutal attack, inflicting reasonable area damage to any units in the vicinity. Even better is Haste, which made a target unit move and act more quickly, and then Raise Dead turned corpses into puny (but numerous) skeletons under your control. Like most other units, Death Knights dish out the damage, but do it in a fittingly grotesque way, making themmy favorite thing to cast in Warcraft II.



Above: Not the WCII unit, obviously -this isa Dwarven Death Knight from World of Warcraft

Command %26amp; Conquer: Red Alert

Yak

Loved by: Tyler Wilde

