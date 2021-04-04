The best OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro deals, prices and contracts

Here to challenge both Apple and Samsung’s flagships, the excellent OnePlus 9 Pro deals are live right now with lots of contracts to choose from in the UK and unlocked/ SIM free options in the UK and US. You'll have to wait a little longer for the smaller and cheaper OnePlus 9 deals to arrive as that phone isn't being released until towards the end of April in the UK, but you can order it now in the US. But the important question is, are these latest handsets worth buying?

The answer is a resounding yes. OnePlus, while not as well known as some other phone brands, has been performing at a high level for a while and these latest devices are no different.

The smaller OnePlus 9 adopts an affordable mid-range price while offering a surprisingly powerful spec sheet. With Android’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 processor, a camera set-up in partnership with the famous Hasselblad brand and a pretty sleek design, there is little to grumble at here.

Yes, the Fluid AMOLED display could be brighter and isn’t quite to the quality of the OnePlus 9 Pro but with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4500mAh battery, these aren’t exactly major issues!

If you have the money to go bigger, OnePlus 9 Pro deals are, as you would expect, an even better option. In many ways, it is the same as the OnePlus 9...just with a few key upgrades.

It has the same processor, the same battery capacity and a pretty similar design. However, with a dazzling AMOLED QHD display, also making use of the 120Hz refresh rate, content is going to look crystal clear, it's already looking like it could be a great fit for our best gaming phones guide.

This device also takes the partnership with Hasselblad a step further for greater pixel detection, colour boosts, and more. With both OnePlus 9 deals and the slightly larger OnePlus 9 Pro deals, these are great Android choices.

How to use our OnePlus 9 price comparison chart

Plans (UK only): These are your contract-type OnePlus 9 deals. Usually lasting 24 months, these allow you to spread the cost of the device out while also bundling it with a network package that includes your data, texts and call minutes. The filter options at the side allow you to sort by costs, data amounts and more.

These are your contract-type OnePlus 9 deals. Usually lasting 24 months, these allow you to spread the cost of the device out while also bundling it with a network package that includes your data, texts and call minutes. The filter options at the side allow you to sort by costs, data amounts and more. Unlocked: Don't want to be tied down to a contract? These options allow you to just buy the phone on its own. No commitment required and a tempting option for an overall lower price. If you're already on a SIM only deal, just pop your current SIM into this phone. If not...

Don't want to be tied down to a contract? These options allow you to just buy the phone on its own. No commitment required and a tempting option for an overall lower price. If you're already on a SIM only deal, just pop your current SIM into this phone. If not... SIM only (UK): When buying an unlocked phone outright you'll be wanting a SIM to go with it. We don't mean one of those old pay-as-you-go ones either. Many of the best SIM only deals here start with just a 1-month rolling contract. Although, if you want to go big on data and don't mind signing up for 12 months maybe, you can get some fantastic prices too. You can use these SIM only deals on any phone too, the deals below are not tied to the OnePlus 9.

Both of the handsets are exclusively available from the Three store in the UK. That means if you want to buy the device on a network that isn't Three, you'll have to utilise a SIM-free deal...more on that below.

Trade-in schemes: how to save money on your new phone

Sell your phone with Sellmymobile

Both the OnePlus 9 and the larger OnePlus 9 Pro are pretty pricey handsets. With this in mind, you'll want to save as much money as possible - that's where trading in your old device could help! While there are a bunch of places that allow you to sell your phone, the website SellmyMobile is one of the best choices. That’s because it pulls in the best options from a range of websites to get you the best price on your new phone. The amount you’ll get depends on the condition of your device, how old it is and more but you could gain a good couple of hundred pounds back!

SIM-free OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro deals

Yes, you could buy the handset in a contract but then you can only choose Three. If you go SIM-free, you can choose any network to pair with it, plus it will be the overall more affordable route to go.

However, neither device comes cheap. The OnePlus 9 - the more affordable handset - will cost you £629. The upgraded OnePlus 9 Pro will jump your costs up to £829 instead. In the US, the OnePlus 9 prices start at $729 and the OnePlus 9 Pro starts at $829.

While those are quite big costs to be paying in one go, it will be cheaper than getting a contract overall and gives you more variety on contract lengths, networks, data caps and more.