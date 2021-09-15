The best character in Epic's cancelled MOBA finds new life in rhythm FPS BPM: Bullets Per Minute

By

BPM: Bullets Per Minute looks great in its console release date trailer

BPM: Bullets Per Minute is a rhythm-powered first-person shooter that's rad as hell, and it features a surprising character rescued from the ashes of Epic Games' cancelled MOBA Paragon. 

See more

This tweet from PlayStation Europe opens with an appearance from the character formerly known as Sevarog, also known as the best solo laner there ever was. A towering wraith capable of rooting enemies in place and knocking them to kingdom come with a giant hammer, Sevarog always deserved better than to ride Paragon's sinking ship to the bottom of the sea (also known as a publicly available asset bin), so we're thrilled to see developer Awe Interactive put his memorable design to good use. BPM even preserved his adaptive appearance by giving him dynamic shoulder pauldrons. You love to see it. 

Bullets Per Minute is basically an arcade shooter in the vein of Doom Eternal that plays by the rules of Crypt of the Necrodancer. Shooting, jumping, dodging, and reloading are deliberately tied to the beat of the game's rock opera soundtrack, and so are the actions of enemies. As a result, BPM quickly becomes a bloody synchronized dance featuring procedurally generated dungeons, dozens of items and weapons, and 10 different playable characters. It's just a carefully orchestrated mash of guns, music, and monsters – the perfect home for Sevarog, who crashed many team fights and shut down many ranged carries in his previous life. 

BPM: Bullets Per Minute will arrive on PS4 and Xbox One October 5, and it's out on PC now. 

Here are the many all-new games of 2021 to keep on your radar. 

Austin Wood
Austin Wood

Austin freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree, and he's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize that his position as a staff writer is just a cover up for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a focus on news and the occasional feature.