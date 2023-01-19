Netflix's That '70s Show spin-off called "sweet" and "nostalgic" in lukewarm first reviews

That '90s Show is the latest in a long line of Netflix revivals, which includes titles like Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Fuller House, Tales of the City, and One Day at a Time. Set 20 years after That '70s Show, it shifts focus to Eric and Donna's teen daughter, as she visits her grandparents, Kitty and Red, in Wisconsin – and critics seem to be kind of enjoying the nostalgia trip.

Most reviews, which emerged online today (January 19) to coincide with the entire first season landing on the platform, praise the show's commitment to imitating its popular predecessor – Leia Forman is a copy of her father (Topher Grace), while the rest of the youngsters echo original characters Jackie (Mila Kunis), Michael (Ashton Kutcher), Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), and Donna (Laura Prepon). Though the flip side of that, they admit, is that it doesn't offer up anything particularly exciting. It's confusing then, too, to know who the series is actually for; those who followed the Point Place kids basement antics back in late '90s or new audiences?

"That '90s Show is cute and worth checking out," ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak (opens in new tab) states matter-of-factly, while We Got It Covered's Stacey Ritzen (opens in new tab) argues: "That '70s Show was a success because of those complicated, sniping relationships between characters — and without that, even the tried and true circle sessions (after the gang discovers their older counterparts nearly two-decades-old stash) feels empty."

"Whether it keeps going for as long or successfully as That '70s Show, of course, is anyone's guess. Fans of the original may find enough here to re-pique their interest," claims The Guardian's Lucy Mangan (opens in new tab). "Viewers for whom the 90s are our 70s – well, their minds are impenetrable to me. I suppose it might be able to tear them away from The TikToks, The Snapchatter, and The Google. Possibly it will be a useful resource for history majors."

"The characters individually are comical – especially Ozzie, whose sardonic one-liners were amusing – but as a group, they lack the chemistry to believe in their relationship drama," writes IGN's Laura Sirikul (opens in new tab). "Even the season finale, which ended on an emotional cliffhanger, felt flat and unearned."

"There will certainly be giggles. But there's no longer any wink necessary between the show and its audience. There are also considerably coarser references to sex and basic biology now, which seem to arrive at moments when a writer has run out of wit," pens Wall Street Journal's John Anderson (opens in new tab).

One thing's for certain, though, everyone is still loving any time spent with Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith as Eric's overbearing mother Kitty and not-so-cantankerous father Red, respectively.

"Red and Kitty Forman are somehow even more fleshed out than they were on That ‘70s Show. With multiple decades separating their appearance in the two shows, the writers have keenly evolved these parents into more modern versions of themselves," Den of Geek's Shawn Laib (opens in new tab) says. "Grandparenting looks good on Red, who has softened significantly since his days of incessantly desiring to shove his foot up everyone's ass."

I really like That 90s Show so far but I think for it to work long term Eric and Donna NEED to be main cast members The pilot was one of the best episodes so far because of the dynamic of three generations of the Foreman family.January 19, 2023 See more

Quick that 90s show review: The new kids aren't that funny except Ozzie but the old cast is still hilariousJanuary 19, 2023 See more

That 90s show isn’t bad it’s honestly good but the outfits.. it’s H&M clearance unif circa 2017 but of course it is a Netflix original. 💔January 19, 2023 See more

okay i've only seen the pilots of that 90s show but it is so good to just see eric and donna, kitty etc back like i am literally smiling so much i missed themJanuary 19, 2023 See more

I generally don’t like “remakes” or anything, and I LOVEDthat 70s show growing up I can’t even count how many times I’ve rewatched that, but I’m only up to episode 6 on that 90s show honestly if u ain’t watching it bc ur afraid it won’t be as good… ur missing out! 🙌🏻January 19, 2023 See more

That ‘90s show is pretty decent actuallyJanuary 19, 2023 See more

