Thanos takes on the Illuminati in a new solo book, also steals a truck

Thanos will grapple with Iron Man, Doctor Strange and more of Marvel's biggest names in a new solo book launching this November.

The new four-issue series, written by Chris Cantwell and drawn by X-Men: Before The Fall artist Luca Pizzari, sees a new line-up of the Illuminati invoke the wrath of the Mad Titan when they hide something that he will go to any length to retrieve.

The heroes involved in this latest incarnation of Marvel's secret society of superheroes are a mixture of old and new recruits: Doctor Strange, Mr Fantastic, Tony Stark, Emma Frost and Blue Marvel. The first three of those characters are already members, but Emma Frost and Blue Marvel are new recruits.

You can check out Leinil Francis Yu's cover for the first issue below, as well as a Phil Noto variant.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"I've had the honor and joy of writing some of Marvel's greatest villains, so you can imagine how excited I am to not only tackle the Mad Titan himself, but pit him against some of the most powerful brains and fists out there - this latest lineup of the Illuminati," said Chris Cantwell. "But I think folks will find the backdrop of this story quite unexpected, mischievously funny, and heartbreakingly human, for what has drawn Thanos back screaming into the universe is a singular pain and desire for connection that he believes only one essence in existence (and non-existence) can give him… while this being is in turn grappling with some deeper questions about what they are, and what they want to be. Plus, Thanos hot-wires a pickup truck."

"I could tell right from reading the first panel description that this book was gonna be something else," said Luca Pizzari. "I never even met Chris before and yet it's like he wrote this book reading my mind; there are a lot of characters I've always wanted to try my hand on. Thanos himself is, of course, unbelievably fun to draw, I'm constantly telling myself to make him bigger and bigger!"

Thanos #1 is published by Marvel Comics in November.

There's no doubt in our minds that Thanos is one of the best Marvel supervillains of all time.