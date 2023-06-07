Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge adds Miyamoto Usagi in new DLC

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is getting DLC that'll add Miyamoto Usagi as a playable character.

As revealed by developer Tribute Games on June 7, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is getting new content in the form of the Dimension Shellshock DLC. The new content will not only add Usagi Yojimbo comic book series protagonist Miyamoto Usagi, but will also introduce a new game mode, new alternative palette color options, and new tracks composed by Tee Lopes.

To announce the DLC, Tribute Games also released a brand new trailer for the game that sees Leo, Donnie, Raph, and Mikey jumping into another dimension to fight the Foot Clan. It also shows the brand new character colors that'll soon be available to players as well as a glimpse of the playable Usagi.

We're yet to get an official release date for the Dimension Shellshock DLC but we shouldn't have very long to wait as it's due "later this year" - since we're already in June, it shouldn't be a long wait at all.

In case you missed it, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge was originally released around this time last year and is a love letter to classic beat 'em up arcade games. Taking on the role of one of the four Turtles, April O'Neil, Master Splinter, Casey Jones, and soon Usagi, players can take on waves of enemies with up to five friends in six-player co-op.

You can pre-order the Dimension Shellshock DLC right now via Steam so that you won't have to wait any longer to team up with everyone's favorite heroes in a half-shell again. Since the base game has been released on other platforms, we're assuming the DLC is also set to release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch too.