TalkRadar Clip o' the week: Alan Wake and The Quest for The Billionth Thermos

Seriously, we know you’re busy people! We also know a lot of you reading GamesRadar haven’t ever listened to our filthy, stupid podcast: TalkRadar . We understand your trepidation. They're too long, podcasts are boring, etc… Well, here’s a bite-sized clip we humbly ask that you try super-quick like! It may not be what you were expecting

Let’s state this right off:We love Alan Wake. However, with its ultra-serious tone, ceaseless first-person narration, and a maddening number of Thermos brand thermoses to distract yourself with, the game is very easy to make fun of.So, with all due respect to its execution and ambition, letsmock it mercilessly in our very own Alan Wake sketch?!

I can’t speak for Henry Gilbert (he’s not here today,) the man who wrote this awesomely goofy piece, but I can only assumehe wrote the piece out of some affection for the game. You’ll have to have played Alan Wake a bit to really get it, but assuming you have, you’llthink it's f***ing hilarious. Plus, we love making old-timey radio production pieces like this, but they take a lot of time. So if you like it, by all means, link the vid around to your buddies and help us spread the Gospel of TalkRadar so we can make more. Amen.

Jun 23, 2010



