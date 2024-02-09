First look at Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles spin-off show is super fun – and the cast is back

Cowabunga! The first teaser has dropped for Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – and it looks like a seriously good time.

In the trailer, which you can see below, we learn the turtles are very popular with the public, and seem to have acquired their own fanbase. It can't all be fun and games, though, with a robot of some kind attacking Leonardo in a toilet (his attempt to fend it off with a dryer is hilarious).

The trailer also showcases the new animation style, which is plenty of cartoon-style, colorful fun.

The cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is back for the spin-off show, which will stream on Paramount Plus this summer. That means The Bear star Ayo Edebiri is back as April O'Neil, while Brady Noon returns as Raphael, Nicolas Cantu is back as Leonardo, Micah Abbey returns as Donatello, and Shamon Brown Jr. is Michelangelo again.

Mutant Mayhem is getting both a video game and a sequel, and it was reported in July last year that Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles would be getting two seasons. Basically, it's time to kick back and enjoy the mayhem with a slice of pizza (or two).

"We wanted a teenager to watch the movie and feel seen by it and understood," the movie's co-director Jeff Rowe told our sister publication SFX magazine last year. "That was our cornerstone for everything, like making the Turtles not hulking, ripped versions of themselves, but lanky and awkward. That carried through into casting actual teenagers. It's insane that it had never been done before."

While you wait for Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, check out our roundup of all the most exciting new TV shows on the way.