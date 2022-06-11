Tactical shooter Outpost brings guns and new gameplay to the Future Games Show

Outpost is a co-op-focused first-person shooter created by the small Chinese studio, Lightning Games. The Future Games Show powered by Mana gave us a sneak peek at some of the gameplay you can expect when this sci-fi survival test arrives on PC.

"Players will become Collectors fighting in the frontline," said Team Ranger when the game was revealed. "Defeating enemies with their 'Eclipse Rifles' while exploring and collecting resources and supplies all over the map before returning to their base."

Think Matrix-style swarms of strange, cybernetic-looking creatures, base-building, and massive robots. The announcement trailer for the game, revealed in April, led to our sister site PC Gamer naming it "the most bonkers game trailer of the decade so far."

A three-week, closed playtest for Outpost just launched on June 10, and development is well underway on the game, although we don't have a release date just yet. Even the game's name, Outpost, is just a working title at the moment.

Team Ranger previously created Project Morpheus: Prologue, a surreal mix of shooter and adventure game where you play as a veteran called East who finds himself in an unknown wilderness, and has to solve its mysteries to find a way out. It received positive reviews on Steam, with some players comparing it to the Resident Evil series.

Outpost doesn't have a release date yet, but you can wishlist it on Steam right now.

