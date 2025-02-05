Word Fluxx to join the Fluxx franchise almost 30 years after the original game's release

Announced Sunday, Looney Labs is soon to grace our tables with Word Fluxx, a new lexically-loaded addition to the Fluxx franchise. Come March, you and your etymologically inclined pals will be able to whip out Word Fluxx for a chorus of alphabetised chaos during game night. And almost three decades after the original game's release.

In a similar vein to Exploding Kittens on our best card games list, Fluxx is one of those simple yet speedy games, and it's ever-so chaotic. With this upcoming word-based edition, as one of the Instagram post teasing the game notes, "The alphabet is now in Fluxx". That means there are now twice as many Keeper cards in the deck, in order to accommodate all those letters.

Goals are set to include spelling out one of the player's names, making up some three letter acronym, or just spelling out "I WIN" to win the game. The rules are, of course, in flux (hence the name) and could net any number of bonuses, such as allowing you to draw a card on completion of a word.

Not only is this a great addition for writers and word lovers everywhere, it looks like it's also going to be useful for teachers looking to hammer some learning home. One of the Goals I spotted, asks players to make a word that includes an H Digraph (like 'This' or 'Chill' or 'Phone') which, even as a writer, is something I'd forgotten was a thing.

(Image credit: Looney Labs)

The game will also include cards that refer to Nouns, Silent Letters, and even Roman Numerals, so there's plenty of learning to be done among all the rule-switching chaos.

There are countless versions of Fluxx out there already, many of which are tied to a host of different IPs. There's a Firefly Fluxx, a Doctor Who Fluxx, and even a Monty Python Fluxx. But as a lover of language, none have caught my eye like Word Fluxx. The game is set to release in March for around $20, so if words are your thing, too, you can keep an eye out for updates on the Looney Labs site.

For more recommendations, why not check out the best competitive board games or even the best party board games.