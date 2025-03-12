Where to buy Warhammer Gitmob Army Set for less

Few factions are as synonymous with Warhammer as the Gloomspite Git goblins, so it's a good thing that you can pick up the latest Gitmob Army Set for less if you know where to look. Fortunately enough for all the gobbo fans out there, the GamesRadar+ team does.



Here's an example. In the US, the best price you'll find is this offer bringing the Gitmob Army Set down to $194.45 at Amazon rather than $230. (That's a saving of $35.) As for the UK, fans can grab those gobbos for £114 at Magic Madhouse instead of the usual £145. This time you're shaving £31 off the total.

Anyway, you can find more reductions below. I've rounded up the best price cuts I was able to uncover in descending order of value, and will be adding more as I track them down. Until then, these are the best Gitmob Army Set savings out there.

Where to buy Gitmob Army Set: US

Gitmob Army Set | $230 $194.45 at Amazon

Save $35 - It's not listed as a discount, but that's a solid $30 or so less than the MSRP. This is also the best offer I've seen in the US so far. Unfortunately, it's not on Prime so will take a couple of days to reach you.

Gitmob Army Set | $230 $194.45 at Walmart

Save $35 - Here's another offer from a trusted retailer that isn't listed as a deal. It darn well is, though. That's just over $35 off the sticker price.

Gitmob Army Set | $230 $195.99 at Miniature Market

Save $34 - This indie retailer is always a good source of Warhammer discounts, and you can currently get your hands on the Gitmob Army Set for more than $30 less. Just keep shipping costs in mind.

Gitmob Army Set | $230 at Target

Sorry, Target shoppers; the store has the Gitmob box, but it isn't discounted. That may change in due time if it tries to match Walmart and Amazon, so keep an eye out.

Gitmob Army Set | $230 at Warhammer

Naturally, you can grab the box from Warhammer themselves. Just bear in mind that you'll be paying full price rather than the reduced rate seen elsewhere.

Where to buy Gitmob Army Set: UK

Gitmob Army Set | £145 £114 at Magic Madhouse

Save £31 - We have a winner! From what I can tell, this is the cheapest available offer on the gobbo-filled box. I've yet to find anything more tempting, though you should note that shipping isn't included in that price.

Gitmob Army Set | £145 £116 at Wayland Games

Save £29 - Now we're talking. Wayland Games has one of the best prices on the Gloomspite Gitz box, and it's only a couple of quid off the record.

Gitmob Army Set | £145 £119.99 at Amazon

Save £25 - It's not as big a saving as the ones found elsewhere, but Amazon is still reducing the price far below the RRP.

Gitmob Army Set | £145 £125.79 at Zatu

Save £20 - This isn't a bad discount, but it has been superseded by other retailers who've lowered the price even more. Be mindful of shipping costs, too.

Gitmob Army Set | £145 at Warhammer

Happy to pay full price? You can pick up the box set straight from the manufacturer. Just be aware that there are some pretty decent discounts out there.

Should you buy the Gitmob Army Set?

(Image credit: Will Salmon)

We've just started breaking into our review copy of the Gitmob Army Set, and it's already impressing us. Besides looking bloody fantastic (these are such a glow up from their '90s predecessors), the wolf riders are far easier to construct than normal cavalry. Constructing the models and then painting the mount/rider separately is dreamy.

There's more than enough bang for buck here too. Although it's not a full Spearhead (e.g. Age of Sigmar's more accessible, bitesize game mode), it isn't far off. Completing the army wouldn't take much work.

That army book is also delightful. Its covers are emblazoned with the very old-school goblin-faced shield on one side and the grinning bad moon on the other. It's like being warped back to the '80s/'90s with its Fighting Fantasy books, HeroQuest (a la one of the best board games) and classic RPGs. If you're a fan of that era, you'll enjoy the Gitmob Army Set.

Mechanically speaking, these models add some much-needed cavalry muscle to the Gloomspite roster as well. I know that the range already has Squig and Snarlfang Riders, but these Snarlpack Cavalry have two gobbos on an armored wolf so are much tougher (something the squishy goblins could always use). The Sunsteala Chariots pack an equally speedy punch, alongside some archery or spear action from those inside.

