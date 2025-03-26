Time to destroy cities and provoke some outrage, apparently, 'cause the Arcs board game is on offer

A nice discount on a game about being kinda awful

Right now, you can grab the highly-regarded, sci-fi area control board game, Arcs: Conflict & Collapse in the Reach for a stellar little discount.

While this one hasn't made it onto our list of the best board games, Root from the same same designer has, and this is a game much in the same clever niche. But you get to be a lot more nasty. And in space.

With Arcs currently $48.99 at Miniature Market, down from its usual $60 price tag, US space warlords will get $11.01 off a board game that's right now sitting in the Board Game Geek hotness rankings, and for good reason.

UK folk will be pleased to hear they can also nab a tasty deal with Arcs currently £45.80 over at Wayland Games. That's a saving of £11.45 over the usual £57.25.

Arcs: Conflict & Collapse in the Reach | $60 $48.99 at Miniature Market
Save $11.01 - This is a game that's wavered between $60 and $120 since its release now thankfully settling at the lower end of that spectrum. This is still one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen Arcs going for.

Should you buy Arcs: Conflict & Collapse in the Reach?

This is a game by Cole Wehrle, the very same designer whose mind thought up Root and Oath, which you'll undoubtedly have come across at some point in your wanderings through your friendly local game store, if not your friend's house.

Arcs is a game for 2-4 players, and lasts around 60 minutes or more. Each match works through five different chapters that involve playing cards and managing your hand, building and shifting an army across the galaxy, and spreading your influence as you split hulls and take no prisoners.

With its heavy reliance on randomly drawn cards, its likely to feel frustrating to players who prefer to be able to play out their own rigid strategies. That said, planning for uncertainty is kinda half the game.

Arcs is a fantastic asymmetrical strategy we rated 4.5 stars in our review. That's thanks to its clever card system and masses of replayability, not to mention the charming artwork that always comes along with Leder games.

For more why not check out our list of the best classic board games, or some more board game deals while you're in the mood to purchase some.

Katie Wickens
Katie Wickens
Freelance writer

Katie is a freelance writer with almost 5 years experience in covering everything from tabletop RPGs, to video games and tech. Besides earning a Game Art and Design degree up to Masters level, she is a designer of board games, board game workshop facilitator, and an avid TTRPG Games Master - not to mention a former Hardware Writer over at PC Gamer.

