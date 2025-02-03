This trio of Blockbuster party board games is just $1 away from its lowest ever price … and there’s no late fees included either

With January blues in the rearview mirror, it's a perfect time to gather your pals to enjoy your horde of the best board games. That said, anything too heavyweight is probably going to scare all your friends back into hibernation.



If you're looking for something casual, Blockbuster: The Game is an obvious choice, as it's our number one pick on our list of best party games. Though for the full experience (and tons more replayability), it's worth picking up the full Blockbuster Trilogy. Luckily, it's currently just a dollar off its lowest price ever.



Sure, Blockbuster: The Game is seeing a 25% discount too – dropping down from $19.99 to $14.97 at Amazon. Yet for around $10 more you can get two additional Blockbuster titles. That's because, despite its price usually sitting around $27, the Blockbuster Trilogy is currently listed for $24.62 on Amazon. You're looking at the usual value of this Trilogy bundle cranked up a notch.

Blockbuster Trilogy | $27.43 $24.62 at Retailer Save $3 - While this might not be the most earth-shattering deal, it's still a great excuse to add not one but three great board games to your regular party rotation. Not to mention, Blockbuster Trilogy's history shows a habit of shooting up in cost pretty erratically, so you never know what price tag you'll be looking at next. With it currently being $1 off its lowest price ever recorded, now is a good time to chuck this one in your basket. Buy it if:

✅ You and your pals are movie buffs

✅ You're looking for a party game that's great for adults and teens

✅ You want a game that is as fast-paced as it is fun Don't buy it if:

❌ You need a board game that's more suited to young kids

❌ You say trivi-NAH to trivia ⭐ UK price: £16.95 at Zatu [first Blockbuster game only]

Should you buy Blockbuster Trilogy?

(Image credit: Big Potato Games)

Big Potato is the king of party games and their reign continues with Blockbuster. As mentioned in our Blockbuster: The Game review, this 90s-nostalgia-laden crossover between Five-Second-Rule and Charades is a pick you can rely on every time to get the party started.

You'll love Blockbuster if you're into movies but you don't have to be a total cinephile to keep up. Whether you have a Letterboxd watchlist as long as your arm or you just enjoy munching a bucket of popcorn to the latest big-budget flicks, Blockbuster is a whole lot of fun to pick up and play. It can be enjoyed as a two-player head-to-head experience or as a larger group split up into teams but either way, prepare to get competitive.

This trilogy of board game goodness includes Blockbuster, Blockbuster Returns, and Blockbuster and Chill so it's the best value way to get your hands on all three games. Given you can enjoy them both as standalone titles or mix-and-matched, you're in for some serious replay value. Don't expect this board game combo to collect dust on your shelf.

If you're on the hunt for even more savings on tabletop goodies, you oughta take a peek at our roundup of the top board game deals. If bricks and building is more your speed, checking out our best lego sets list should be next on your agenda.