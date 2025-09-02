The weirdest ever Warhammer game is back, and I think you need to see this

I'm not sure you can get any weirder than fantasy football with orcs and the undead trying to beat the stuffing out of each other, so I feel honor-bound to inform you that a new Warhammer Blood Bowl edition is on the way.

Revealed by surprise ahead of its release later in 2025, Blood Bowl third season will launch with a core box featuring two teams (an all-new, knightly Bretonnian squad and skeletal Tomb Kings), the full rules, accessories, and everything else needed to play this quirky Warhammer football game where foul-play is most definitely allowed. It also seems to be less of an overhaul and more of a refinement in terms of mechanics.

More specifically, the Warhammer Community announcement post notes that it's been "exhaustively rewritten for clarity" to provide a smoother experience at the table (that's attributed to this season being "written by Blood Bowl fanatics for Blood Bowl fanatics"). New status markers are also being introduced, which should come in handy seeing as it was tricky to tell what state your players were in during earlier versions of the game.

Along with being one of the more bizarre Warhammer projects, Blood Bowl is also one of the oldest – it first appeared in 1986. While this version is called 'third season,' it's not necessarily the third edition either; technically speaking, this is actually the seventh edition and is only the third since the 2016 reboot.

Even though it shares factions with the Warhammer world (or the Old World, to be precise), this takes place in a slightly different version that's much more comical. This allows for brilliantly absurd teams like gnomes with geese and many tongue-in-cheek references to real-world brands, teams, and companies. As an example, the supposed god of this realm is Nuffle – a play on 'NFL.'

We don't have a release date for Blood Bowl's third season yet, but apparently more info will be dropping in the not-so-distant future.

