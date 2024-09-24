The Illumineer’s Trove is how I’d recommend any player experience Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies and it’s $7 off right now

Last month saw the arrival of Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies, the fifth expansion from the Disney TCG. Offering quite the warm welcome for the new set, the Shimmering Skies Illumineer's Trove has already received its first discount.

It would usually set you back $49.99 but the Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies Illumineer's Trove is currently sitting pretty at $42.92 at Walmart . While $7 might not sound like an earth-shattering saving, buying bundles and booster boxes instead of individual booster packs is the most affordable way to enjoy the best card games and getting them on sale only further ups the savings. The best part is that $7 is more than enough to buy yourself an extra booster pack .

So, whether you're drawn to Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies for the new cards, party theming, or first appearances of characters from Wreck-It Ralph, I'd recommend hopping on this offer while you can.

Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies Illumineer's Trove | $49.99 $42.92 at Walmart

Save $7 – Shimmering Skies is the latest set to join the magical world of Disney Lorcana and as a result, it doesn't have an especially extensive price history. However, this 14% discount is the largest reduction in price we've seen thus far. Buy if:

✅ You want something bigger than a booster pack

✅ … but smaller than a booster box

✅ You appreciate little extras like accessories and card storage



Don't buy if:

❌ You'd prefer to buy singles

❌ You'd prefer to buy a booster box

❌ You're not interested in this new set Price check:

💲 Ravensburger | $49.99

💲 Amazon | $43.96 UK deals:

💷 Magic Madhouse | £42.95

Should you buy the Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies Illumineer's Trove?

(Image credit: Ravensburger)

If you want to properly dive into a new Disney Lorcana set, picking up an Illumineer's Trove is definitely the way to go. This box is totally stocked with cards and accessories that are perfect for building decks, learning to play Lorcana, and going head-to-head with your pals.

Inside the Illumineer's Trove, you're treated to eight 12-card booster packs, amounting to a grand total of 96 Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies cards. This gives you plenty of opportunity to pull your favorites from the set and bulk up your collection with fun new cards. Alongside this, you also get dividers for keeping your new pulls all sorted and tidy (which, in my opinion, is one of the most satisfying parts of keeping a TCG collection).

(Image credit: Future / Abigail Shannon)

Disney Lorcana cards aren't just for gawking at though, you'll want to get to playing with them too. The Illumineer's Trove has you covered here with its 6 damage-counter dice and a lore counter that only look pretty swanky but help you keep track of key stats during play.

If this is your first time summoning Glimmers and managing an Inkwell, don't worry. The Illumineer's Trove's how-to-play guide offers a simple introduction for newbies to get you started. Then, once you've conquered your first few games, the guide also provides plenty of strategic tips and ways to refine your deck. No matter where you are on your journey to become a master Illumineer, the Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies Illumineer's Trove is a solid choice.

What's more, all of the contents of the Illumineer's Trove come packaged in a sturdy segmented box that can be used long-term for handy card storage. This hefty cardboard cuboid also sports cute, colorful illustrations of Vanellope, Maui, and Donald. So, if any of these characters hold a particular part of your heart, I could see this bad boy living on your bookshelf long after you've cracked open the boosters inside.

