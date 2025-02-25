Score a $50 saving on Star Wars: Unlimited TCG's latest set

Star Wars: Unlimited comes to us from Fantasy Flight, the folks behind Arkham Horror: The Card Game (which happens to be one of our picks for the best card games). While it's still a fairly young game and hasn't quite built the level of community found in other more established TCGs, it still has gotten plenty of love from players and is sitting at an impressive score of 8.1 at BoardGameGeek.



Newer sets are usually the last to see discounts but the time has finally come for Star Wars Unlimited latest release, Twilight of the Republic. Where the Star Wars: Unlimited Twilight of the Republic Booster Display would usually cost you $119.76, you can currently pick it up for $67.99 at Amazon . The UK isn't immune to deals either, as you can pick it up for 39% off at Zatu.



Any TCG lover knows that multipacks like boxes or displays are by far the best way to get the most value for money when picking up Booster packs. Getting 384 cards for the original price of $119.76 was already a saving, but once you add on a 42% discount, you really know you're onto a winner.

Star Wars: Unlimited Twilight of the Republic Booster Display | $119.76 $67.99 at Amazon Save $51 - While we've seen it float around the $70 mark earlier in the month, this is the absolute lowest price we've seen for this 24-pack box of Boosters. At a little over $2.80 per Booster Pack, you're really not going to find a better deal than this. Buy it if:

✅ You're a big fan of Star Wars, especially the Clone Wars era

✅ You enjoy TCGs like Disney Lorcana

✅ You want the most bang for your buck Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd prefer to just pick up a preconstructed deck

❌ You have your eye on cards from other Star Wars: Unlimited sets ⭐ UK price: £72.89 at Zatu

Should you buy Star Wars: Unlimited Twilight of the Republic?

Star Wars: Unlimited sports some really bold, fun art featuring characters from across the franchise so even before you dive into the game itself, you know you're in for a treat. When it comes to gameplay, it's quite similar to Disney Lorcana – that's to say it's far more approachable and accessible than most games in the TCG space. In short, it's pretty perfect for any Star Wars fan whether they have prior experience with the genre or not.



Twilight of the Republic is the latest set to be released from Star Wars: Unlimited and it's one that focused on the Clone Wars era of the franchise's canon. Whether you're more interested in siding with the Galactic Republic or the Separatist Confederacy, you'll certainly find something worth playing with across the 250 cards that make up this set.



Of course, among the Twilight of the Republic set, you'll find characters like Ashoka and General Grievous. These make for an interesting match given Ashoka has powerful attack-bolstering abilities while Grievous is a more balanced mix of defense and offence. However, alongside character-centric 'unit' cards, there are also plenty of event and location cards inspired by iconic moments across the series.

