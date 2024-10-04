Sci-fi sequel to beloved board game hits a record low price ahead of Prime Day

The highly anticipated follow-up to a beloved board game series is currently at its lowest ever price.

You can currently pick up Undaunted 2200: Callisto for $59.99 at Miniature Market instead of $85, and I'm pretty sure that's the cheapest it's ever been. I'm struggling to find a better offer on the board game anywhere else, too. The best equivalent is Walmart, and even then it's a solid $7 more. This is a great example of why you shouldn't just stick with Amazon in the runup to Prime Day board game deals; countless other retailers get in on the sales action with discounts of their own. Crucially, they're pretty good - as demonstrated by this offer.

As for UK readers, you can get the game discounted at Amazon; it's £48.77 (was £65) . While this isn't a record low (it was once a couple of quid cheaper), that's still the best price cut I can find at the moment.

Undaunted 2200: Callisto | $85 $59.99 at Miniature Market

Save $25 - This futuristic spin on the Undaunted series comes highly anticipated, so seeing it dip to what I believe is its lowest ever price is a (literal) big deal. The best I've been able to find elsewhere is north of $65.



Buy it if:

✅ You like deep strategy games

✅ You enjoy Undaunted and sci-fi



Don't buy it if:

❌ You prefer historical settings



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $67.08

💲 Osprey | $85



⭐ UK price: £65 £48.77 at Amazon

Should you buy Undaunted 2200: Callisto?

(Image credit: Osprey Games)

I keep hearing incredibly good things about the Undaunted series (like in our Undaunted: Battle of Britain review). Series' don't become beloved by the wider tabletop community for nothing, after all. Specifically, the accessible but versatile card-based system forces you to choose whether to save your high-power cards to gain initiative or save them for combat. And because rivals can 'shoot' these cards out of your hand, it can be one hell of a risky strategy.

With that in mind, any new addition is worth at least considering. But when it features a sci-fi setting, well - my interest is especially piqued. Besides being arguably more approachable than the gritty historical entries of days past, that futuristic timeframe allows the team to go wild creatively. Want mechs? Yeah, sure. Why not? Oh, and do you fancy shooting up a moon? No problem. Have Callisto, Jupiter's largest real-life satellite.

Early reports have been very positive about Undaunted 2200 as well, and I've seen it said that this doesn't rest on the franchise's laurels (even if that'd be easy, seeing as it includes some of the best board games for wargaming fans). As a result, I'm definitely intrigued and will hopefully be able to tear up space myself soon.

For other offers, don't miss our guide to the latest board game deals.

Not feeling it? For recommendations on what you should play next, don't miss these board games for adults or essential board games for 2 players.